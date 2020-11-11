StoneMor (STON) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.71 million during the quarter.

STON stock opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. StoneMor has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.80.

StoneMor Company Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

