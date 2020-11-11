STORE Capital Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 6,043 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 350% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,342 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. STORE Capital has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.36%.

In other STORE Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long acquired 3,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,728,058.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $566,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in STORE Capital by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,813,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,262,000 after acquiring an additional 104,997 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in STORE Capital by 69.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 103,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 42,333 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in STORE Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 42,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.