Strategic Education, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.65 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Strategic Education in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now expects that the health services provider will earn $6.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.70. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Strategic Education’s FY2021 earnings at $6.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist started coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $90.00 on Monday. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $81.83 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STRA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at $468,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 10.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

