Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.59.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

