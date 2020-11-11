Summer Infant (SUMR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 12.69% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $38.21 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ SUMR opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Summer Infant has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 1.97.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

