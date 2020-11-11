Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot Sells 10,000 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,206.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Michelle Philpot sold 2,644 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $156,524.80.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $152,506.67.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $53.59 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,353.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $475,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the third quarter valued at about $802,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 8.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sunrun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

