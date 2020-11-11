Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.39. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.76 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 27.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,137,649. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory S. Patrick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,043.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,871,954 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,459,000 after purchasing an additional 143,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,142,109 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 67,945 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,049,888 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,880,000 after acquiring an additional 259,087 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,395 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 811,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 115,434 shares during the period. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in neurology and psychiatry in the United States. The company offers Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and in children 6 to 17 years of age; and Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate, which is used for the prophylaxis of migraine headache, as well as for the treatment of epilepsy.

