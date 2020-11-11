SushiSwap Achieves Market Cap of $102.97 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00004375 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $102.97 million and approximately $39.74 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00023641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.17 or 0.00366971 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006418 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $544.06 or 0.03492294 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00028458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00023698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a token. It launched on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 151,062,892 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

SushiSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

