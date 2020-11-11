SVB Leerink Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Insulet in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.26. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PODD. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.00.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $260.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 928.60 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $121.00 and a fifty-two week high of $264.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

In other news, Director John A. Fallon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total value of $751,675.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $5,160,326. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Insulet by 76.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 20.1% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 3.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 256.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the third quarter worth $234,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

