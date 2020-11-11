Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $289,211.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 160.4% against the U.S. dollar. Swingby has a market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $289,211.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby token can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000269 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Swingby alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.44 or 0.01793704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00083253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00180199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00028499 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.01014318 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000518 BTC.

About Swingby

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,999,723 tokens. The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swingby

Swingby can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swingby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swingby and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.