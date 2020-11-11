Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $42.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and retail industries. SYKES’ differentiated end-to-end service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES provides its services through multiple communication channels encompassing phone, e-mail, web, chat, social media and digital self-service. Utilizing its integrated onshore/offshore and virtual at-home agent delivery models, SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating segments: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, India and the Asia Pacific region) and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa). “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYKE. Barrington Research upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sykes Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.57. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at $16,063,568.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 15.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,505,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,637,000 after acquiring an additional 206,023 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 101.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,020,000 after acquiring an additional 165,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,952,000 after acquiring an additional 73,024 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 8.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 132.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 104,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 59,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

