Symmetry Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 12,594 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 34.4% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 13,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.45.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MET shares. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

In related news, Director Catherine R. Kinney sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $144,451.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.