Symmetry Partners LLC Buys 1,343 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 72.1% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 117.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in VeriSign by 535.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.46, for a total transaction of $125,333.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,147,173.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total value of $1,241,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,864,904.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,226 shares of company stock worth $16,107,079 in the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VeriSign stock opened at $199.98 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.23 and its 200-day moving average is $207.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The company had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

