Symmetry Partners LLC Buys New Position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 639.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 231.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 843,154 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 178.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after purchasing an additional 537,346 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Timken by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $224,558.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,990.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on The Timken in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Timken in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Timken has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

