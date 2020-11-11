Symmetry Partners LLC Grows Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 279.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $824,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $172.67 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.34. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $90.72 and a fifty-two week high of $178.66.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $941.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $359,980.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,976 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Longbow Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.33.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.