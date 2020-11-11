Symmetry Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 48.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 107.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,029,000 after buying an additional 1,764,222 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 50.4% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,185,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,669,000 after buying an additional 397,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,097,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,645,000 after buying an additional 41,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,204,000 after buying an additional 108,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Fortinet by 5.0% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 795,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,767,000 after acquiring an additional 37,771 shares during the period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTNT opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.20 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.58.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,362 shares of company stock valued at $5,880,944. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

