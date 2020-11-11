Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $467,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 4,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 5,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $86.68 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average is $68.30. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 32,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $2,434,119.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,560,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,293,041.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,707 shares of company stock valued at $13,731,921 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

