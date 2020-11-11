Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SY1. Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €108.86 ($128.07).

FRA SY1 opened at €102.80 ($120.94) on Monday. Symrise AG has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($86.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €114.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €107.15.

Symrise AG (SY1.F) Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

