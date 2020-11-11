Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Stock Price Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) shares traded down 5.1% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $19.86 and last traded at $19.91. 1,556,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average session volume of 515,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

Specifically, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total transaction of $2,031,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,654.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

The company has a market cap of $761.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 15.39 and a current ratio of 15.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 91.09% and a negative net margin of 4,155.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 358,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,432,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,230,000 after acquiring an additional 353,812 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 437,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after acquiring an additional 421,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $258,000. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

