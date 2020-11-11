T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti decreased their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of T-Mobile US in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.37. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

TMUS opened at $121.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $127.03.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in T-Mobile US by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 480,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,900,000 after purchasing an additional 117,208 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 115.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 129,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after buying an additional 69,700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 10.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,936 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

