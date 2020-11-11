T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 25.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 35,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 94,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,691,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $307,794,000 after purchasing an additional 365,901 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $121.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $63.50 and a one year high of $127.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Scotiabank started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

