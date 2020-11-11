T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $121.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $127.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.45.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

