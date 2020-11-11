Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Trading Down 8.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) shares were down 8.7% on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $186.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Take-Two Interactive Software traded as low as $156.16 and last traded at $159.99. Approximately 3,185,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,870,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.19.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.44.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 216 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $37,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,538,539.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 35,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.58, for a total transaction of $6,075,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. FMR LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,564,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,556 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 468.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,010,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,095,000 after purchasing an additional 832,998 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 272.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 950,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,729,000 after purchasing an additional 695,527 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $69,785,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $164.29 and its 200 day moving average is $152.58. The company has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $1.03. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $957.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

