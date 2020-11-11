Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.85–0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.8-283.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $278.8 million.Talend also updated its FY20 guidance to ($0.85)-($0.82) EPS.

Shares of TLND opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Talend has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Talend will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TLND shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Talend from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talend has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $55,107.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,480 shares of company stock worth $189,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

