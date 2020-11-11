Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) updated its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.32–0.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.4. The company issued revenue guidance of $74.2-75.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73 million.Talend also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.85–0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLND. BidaskClub upgraded Talend from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Talend in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Talend from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Talend stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $46.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. Talend had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a negative net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 1,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $62,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,480 shares of company stock valued at $189,572. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

