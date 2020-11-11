Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV Sells 220 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.5% of Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.4% during the second quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 464,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,655,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $116.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.94. The firm has a market cap of $355.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.59.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

