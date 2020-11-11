Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.80.

TNDM stock opened at $102.17 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -136.23 and a beta of 0.42.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 38,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,958,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 7,522 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $857,508.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,692. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,819 shares of company stock worth $19,668,788 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,717,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after purchasing an additional 503,482 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 407.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 234,490 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 702,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,508,000 after buying an additional 201,475 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,422,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,670,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

