Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 15,516 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 81.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 388.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Black Knight in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 18.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 29.9% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 800 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $68,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Stephens raised their target price on Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Black Knight from $87.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

NYSE BKI opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.22 and its 200-day moving average is $79.27. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

