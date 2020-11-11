Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 14,114 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 701.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,114 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MHK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,269,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,626 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 262.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 714,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,746,000 after purchasing an additional 517,578 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,182,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 205,803 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 512,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,114,000 after purchasing an additional 200,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 143,062 shares in the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $135,705.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,937.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.48.

NYSE MHK opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day moving average is $93.50. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.72.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.