Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 28,166 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 135,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,562,000 after buying an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 65,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 7,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 442,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,932,000 after buying an additional 13,843 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in The Charles Schwab by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 202,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $9,160,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,175 shares of company stock valued at $12,060,942. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

