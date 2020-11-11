Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.60 Million Position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 17.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Erie Indemnity in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 35.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st.

NASDAQ ERIE opened at $238.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.50. Erie Indemnity has a 52 week low of $130.20 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 11.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

