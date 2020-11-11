Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $1.84 Million Stake in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 290.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Etsy were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.93 and its 200-day moving average is $109.00. Etsy Inc has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Etsy from $90.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $111,947.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,947.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,881,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 374,975 shares of company stock worth $48,764,683. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

