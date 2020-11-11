Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 540.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,238 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 23,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 486,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,733,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares during the period. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

AAP opened at $155.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.28 and its 200 day moving average is $145.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cfra raised shares of Advance Auto Parts to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $183.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.09.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.