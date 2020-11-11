Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58,231 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Alliance Data Systems worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 10.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,750,000 after purchasing an additional 210,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 138.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after purchasing an additional 767,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 41.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,226,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,335,000 after purchasing an additional 358,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 965,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,549,000 after purchasing an additional 114,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 450,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.69.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $115.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.41.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. Alliance Data Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

