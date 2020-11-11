Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 4,724 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 292.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 171.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 382.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock worth $3,438,325 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $346.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.81. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $236.68 and a 1 year high of $371.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.70. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $578.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COO shares. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.77.

The Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

