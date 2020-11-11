Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 18,832 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 615.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $105.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -74.09. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $139.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $72.98.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Roth Capital increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Macquarie raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.31.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Thomas Cortese sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $24,249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,413 shares in the company, valued at $24,282,382.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $25,355,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,165,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 984,684 shares of company stock valued at $90,379,726.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

