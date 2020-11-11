Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,106 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in IDEX were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,033.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 131.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 24.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.82.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $892,500.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,209 shares of company stock worth $53,719,626. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $195.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.98. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $197.50.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

