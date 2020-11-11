Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 69.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 128,109 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,213,027 shares during the period. H&H International Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,005,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 260.3% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,245,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,298 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 52.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,986 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 54.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,082,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,523.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,384,600. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL stock opened at $37.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($3.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.20). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.