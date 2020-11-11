Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 18,530 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,530 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.22 and a 200 day moving average of $90.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The firm had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,927 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $1,495,122.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,536 shares of company stock valued at $9,337,914. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.