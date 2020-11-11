Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 22,265 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,265 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,577,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,390,000 after acquiring an additional 102,142 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,580,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,999,000 after acquiring an additional 528,553 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 30.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,641,000 after purchasing an additional 204,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,053,000 after purchasing an additional 18,890 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage stock opened at $115.51 on Wednesday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.70 and a 52-week high of $121.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.79.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.36). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at $19,642,841.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total value of $757,357.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,743,887. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.60.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

