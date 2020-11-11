Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 74,316 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,316 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sysco were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 369.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of SYY opened at $72.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 190.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.82. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,735,891.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

