Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $1.66 Million Position in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Virtusa Co. (NASDAQ:VRTU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.11% of Virtusa at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRTU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Virtusa by 452.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after buying an additional 505,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 210.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,075 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after purchasing an additional 300,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 941,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,752,000 after purchasing an additional 79,192 shares in the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtusa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $735,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtusa alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTU opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Virtusa Co. has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $52.81.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Virtusa had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $317.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtusa Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Virtusa in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtusa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered Virtusa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtusa from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business process management, application portfolio rationalization, and business/technology alignment analysis; digital transformation services, such as digital strategy user experience and design, application and platform engineering analytics, intelligent automation content and customer experience, and cyber security; and cloud transformation services comprising cloud strategy and migration, cloud native applications, and capex to opex models.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.