Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,159 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 36.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 159.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 44.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 17,302 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $463,000. 94.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $144,186.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,511. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Toh-Seng Ng sold 12,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $809,128.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,933.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,230 shares of company stock worth $4,173,878 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet stock opened at $67.02 on Wednesday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $76.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Northland Securities raised Fabrinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

