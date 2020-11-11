Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Up 8.8% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shot up 8.8% on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.79. 173,628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 71,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. B. Riley raised Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at $129,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 43.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 45,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 175.4% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 222,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 2.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $281.32 million, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

