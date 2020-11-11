Tecogen (TGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecogen (OTCMKTS:TGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Tecogen had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 million. On average, analysts expect Tecogen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tecogen alerts:

OTCMKTS TGEN opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. Tecogen has a 1 year low of $0.60 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tecogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Tecogen Company Profile

Tecogen Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and maintains industrial and commercial cogeneration systems that produce combinations of electricity, hot water, and air conditioning for residential, commercial, recreational, and industrial use in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services, and Energy Production.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Tecogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.