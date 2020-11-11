Teekay (TK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Teekay (NYSE:TK) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The shipping company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $415.91 million during the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 10.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $213.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.59. Teekay has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides oil and gas transportation services worldwide. It operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, floating production storage and offloading units, liquefied gas carriers, and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2019, its fleet consisted of 154 vessels, which included chartered-in vessels.

