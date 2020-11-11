Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Up 9.5% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s stock price rose 9.5% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 7,548,146 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 4,914,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.99.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 106.47% and a negative net margin of 747.05%.

Get Tellurian alerts:

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the second quarter valued at $290,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 35.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 21.1% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 70,755 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tellurian by 69.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 31,728 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

About Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL)

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.