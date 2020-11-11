Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Trading Up 13.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s share price was up 13.1% on Monday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $32.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tenet Healthcare traded as high as $33.00 and last traded at $32.18. Approximately 2,059,702 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,953,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.46.

THC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 137,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -256.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.33. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.35% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

