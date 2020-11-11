Terracoin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0660 or 0.00000424 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $122.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15,578.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $257.88 or 0.01655336 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.37 or 0.00470984 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00003203 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00007609 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

Terracoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

