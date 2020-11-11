Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $150.14.

Shares of TXN opened at $151.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.16 and its 200-day moving average is $132.60. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,206,000 after purchasing an additional 541,269 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $458,520,000 after buying an additional 1,907,982 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $480,420,000 after buying an additional 70,537 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

